LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks fall on concerns about trade, rate cut likelihood
- US payrolls jump in June, soundly beating estimates
- US Fed may not feel the need to cut rates this month
A Toyota hydrogen fuel-cell concept car, the Toyota FCV PLUS, is displayed at the Auto China auto show in Beijing on April 29, 2016. Photo: Reuters
When China’s father of EVs starts talking up hydrogen vehicles, analysts say investors should pay attention
- EV celebrity Wan Gang says a ‘hydrogen society’ is ahead
- Companies are jumping in, but cost and other challenges remain
Topic | Electric cars
A Toyota hydrogen fuel-cell concept car, the Toyota FCV PLUS, is displayed at the Auto China auto show in Beijing on April 29, 2016. Photo: Reuters