LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Markets brace for more turmoil from rate cut prospects and more IPO supply
- Overnight, US markets slipped
- Passenger car sales in China rose for the first time since May 2018 in June
A Chinese investor checks out share prices on his phone on June 13, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Twenty-five companies will start trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star market on July 22. Photo: Xinhua
China’s technology board may unleash speculative frenzy as it starts trading in two weeks
- Stocks are likely to soar much higher on debut than the industry average and the benchmark equity gauge
- The technology and innovation board opens on July 22 in Shanghai
Topic | Technology
Twenty-five companies will start trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star market on July 22. Photo: Xinhua