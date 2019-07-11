Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Traders wanted positive news on lower rates — and US Fed chairman Powell delivered
- US Fed chairman Jerome Powell hinted a rate cut in ahead later this month
- Gold jumps to US$1,424
An investor checks out stock prices in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 4, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Topic | Stocks Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.