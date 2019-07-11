Both Kweichow Moutai and major rival Wuliangye Yibin remain Chinese fund managers’ top holdings because of resistance to slowing growth. Photo: Martin Chan
Foreign investors unwind holdings in Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, consumer stocks amid stretched valuations
- Global fund managers have sold 422 million yuan of Kweichow Moutai shares, 1.2 billion yuan in Wuliangye Yibin stock
- Buying into consumer stocks risky because of crowded trading, JPMorgan Asset Management says
Topic | China stock market
Both Kweichow Moutai and major rival Wuliangye Yibin remain Chinese fund managers’ top holdings because of resistance to slowing growth. Photo: Martin Chan