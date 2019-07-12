LIVE
Stocks Blog: Investors brace for China data expected to show decline in exports
- Overnight, Fed chairman Jerome Powell continues to signal a rate cut is ahead
- China to release trade data today for June
A pedestrian walks past the Bund Bull statue in Shanghai on October 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser Brewing, the Asian unit of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, aims to raise up to US$9.8 billion with its Hong Kong listing. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser’s mega IPO gets cool response from Hong Kong investors as high borrowing costs take the fizz out of demand
- The retail offering for the world’s biggest IPO of the year is estimated to be 3.7 to 5 times oversubscribed, far below earlier forecasts of 10 to 15 times
- Demand was crimped by high interest rates which made investors reluctant to borrow from brokers to buy the shares, say analysts
