Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV sit on display during a news conference in Hong Kong on July 4, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser fails to price its IPO as scheduled; share must price by Monday, brokers say
- Budweiser will need to price its Hong Kong shares by Monday to achieve a successful listing on July 19
- Share seen as lacking deep institutional support
Topic | IPO
Budweiser Brewing, the Asian unit of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, aims to raise up to US$9.8 billion with its Hong Kong listing. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser’s mega IPO gets cool response from Hong Kong investors as high borrowing costs take the fizz out of demand
- The retail offering for the world’s biggest IPO of the year is estimated to be 3.7 to 5 times oversubscribed, far below earlier forecasts of 10 to 15 times
- Demand was crimped by high interest rates which made investors reluctant to borrow from brokers to buy the shares, say analysts
