Stocks Blog: Hong Kong, mainland markets turn up as investors see mixed signs from China data

  • Bad earnings news sweeps across China's markets
  • Strategist Kenny Wen gives tips on which casino stocks are best buys
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:05am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:10pm, 15 Jul, 2019

The bull sculpture at Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Fast and all about luck, baccarat is the game of choice in Macau casinos. Photo: Deb Price
Bet on Macau casinos, where too much is never enough, stock analysts say

  • Casinos amp up their ‘wow’ factor to catch ‘minnow’ family gamblers, who are outpacing ‘big whale’ VIPs
  • Trade war is a scary wild card, even as casinos prepare to roll out splashy new projects and upgrades, like Sands China’s The Londoner with a replica ‘Big Ben’ tower
Topic |   Macau
Published: 7:45am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:59am, 15 Jul, 2019

Fast and all about luck, baccarat is the game of choice in Macau casinos. Photo: Deb Price
