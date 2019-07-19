Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Finally, a strong start in markets, as Sinopharm and Poly Developments shoot up and MTR slides

  • Sinopharm shoots up as Credit Suisse upgrades it to outperform
  • MTR drops by most in 7 months on 1H provision
The bull sculpture at Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.