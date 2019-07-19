Shoppers in Beijing. Stocks are benefiting from loose liquidity as central banks adopt a more accommodative stance, a market observer says. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese stocks rise for first time in four days on interest rate cuts comment by US Federal Reserve official
- Shanghai Composite rises 0.9 per cent, but down 0.2 per cent for the week
- Hang Seng Index adds 1.1 per cent to 28,765.40
