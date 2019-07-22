LIVE
LIVE
China, Hong Kong markets fall after protests, start of new STAR technology board in Shanghai
- Sunday protests in Hong Kong end with brutal attack on demonstrators at a train station
- Hang Seng, Shanghai open lower
A Chinese investor uses a mobile phone to check a rare earths company's stock price at a securities brokerage house in Beijing in June. EPA-EFE
Today is a big day in Chinese markets. The new Star technology board begins trading. Photo: Daniel Ren
GREE air conditioners are on sale in a Gome electrical appliances store in Beijing. Photo: Alamy
Investors need to buckle their seat belts for what is expected to be a very bumpy ride in Chinese earnings season
- Foreign investors need to watch out – some of the most popular stocks could be headed for falls
- Kweichow Moutai traders cried into their baijiu after its earnings disappointed and the stock fell 3.1 per cent. More pain is likely ahead
Topic | Stocks
GREE air conditioners are on sale in a Gome electrical appliances store in Beijing. Photo: Alamy