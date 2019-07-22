Stock investors chat beside a banner promoting the newly launched STAR Market in a brokerage house in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on July 22, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Skyrocketing STAR board drags down broader China, Hong Kong stocks
- Anji Microelectronics Technology leads gains, shooting up 400 per cent
- Analyst Alan Li says most stocks on Nasdaq-style board are ‘definitely overvalued’
The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star Market presents a new funding platform for Chinese start-ups amid the US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
