Stock investors chat beside a banner promoting the newly launched STAR Market in a brokerage house in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on July 22, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Markets

Skyrocketing STAR board drags down broader China, Hong Kong stocks

  • Anji Microelectronics Technology leads gains, shooting up 400 per cent
  • Analyst Alan Li says most stocks on Nasdaq-style board are ‘definitely overvalued’
Topic |   A-shares
Yujing Liu

Published: 5:55pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:54pm, 22 Jul, 2019

The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star Market presents a new funding platform for Chinese start-ups amid the US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Star Market, a ‘breakthrough in 30-year history of China’s stock market’, gets off to shining start as all debutants see share prices soar

  • All 25 debutants on Shanghai’s new Star Market finish the first day’s trading with gains of at least 84 per cent
  • Semiconductor maker Anji Microelectronics is the star performer, its share price rising fivefold on day one
Topic |   China stock market
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 10:03am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:39pm, 22 Jul, 2019

The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star Market presents a new funding platform for Chinese start-ups amid the US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
