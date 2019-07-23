An investors monitors stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on May 8, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Most of China’s high-flying tech stocks on new STAR board begin falling back to earth
- Four are trading higher, but 21 of Monday’s big winners declined in early trading
- Stocks on new STAR board can essentially rise or fall as market dictates for first five days of trading
Stock investors chat beside a banner promoting the newly launched STAR Market in a brokerage house in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on July 22, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Skyrocketing STAR board drags down broader China, Hong Kong stocks
- Anji Microelectronics Technology leads gains, shooting up 400 per cent
- Analyst Alan Li says most stocks on Nasdaq-style board are ‘definitely overvalued’
