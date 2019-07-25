Investors chat as they monitor stock prices at the brokerage house in Beijing on June 6, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong, China markets gain as positive sentiment builds ahead of next week’s trade talks
- All but two of the 25 STAR board high fliers rise
- Tencent-owned China Literature plunges 12 per cent on shareholder stake-cut plan
Topic | China stock market
Liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai has been one of the winning Chinese stocks of 2019 so far. Photo: Zigor Aldama
Bigger is better when it comes to picking Chinese stocks, says analyst who’s got it right so far
- After beating the benchmark index so far this year, the nation’s largest firms will continue to outperform, according to Chen Li, chief economist at Soochow Securities
- Chen successfully predicted in January that mainland-traded stocks would rise in the first quarter and that the rally would stall in April
