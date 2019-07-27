Channels

An investor monitors stock prices at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on November 16, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Markets

Hong Kong shares suffer worst weekly loss in two months amid ongoing protests, Fed rate speculation

  • Next 60 days ‘critical’ to solving Hong Kong protests, says Daiwa Capital Markets
  • STAR tech stocks end week up by an average 140 per cent
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 10:32am, 27 Jul, 2019

An investor monitors stock prices at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on November 16, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
A businessman looks at an electronic share indicator at the window of a securities company in Tokyo on April 24, 2017. Photo: AFP
Companies

Fewer wealthy Asians are upbeat about the world’s economic outlook, as US-China trade war drags on and weighs on sentiment

  • Majority of investors are worried about volatility caused by the trade war, markets declining
  • More than 3,800 investors surveyed globally, including investors in nine Asia-Pacific markets
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:37pm, 26 Jul, 2019

A businessman looks at an electronic share indicator at the window of a securities company in Tokyo on April 24, 2017. Photo: AFP
