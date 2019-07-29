A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on July 19, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China STAR Market stocks lose trader interest as ‘temporary craziness’ wears off, curbs kick in
- As of now, the original 25 STAR stocks have a 20 per cent maximum up or down limit
- Last week, with no brakes, one stock shot up 520 per cent at one point
China has a vast army of experienced, often elderly, individual stock market investors. They are often prone to overexcitement and making impulsive decisions. Photo: EPA
Is Star Market, Xi Jinping’s pet project to boost tech fundraising, just another casino for excitable stock market punters?
- Many small investors who chased early gains came unstuck when the frenzied rally that sent the shares skyrocketing ran out of steam
- After a week of unrestricted trading, strict limits on share-price movements kick in next week for the tech innovation board
