A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on July 19, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Markets

China STAR Market stocks lose trader interest as ‘temporary craziness’ wears off, curbs kick in

  • As of now, the original 25 STAR stocks have a 20 per cent maximum up or down limit
  • Last week, with no brakes, one stock shot up 520 per cent at one point
Topic |   China stock market
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 2:29pm, 29 Jul, 2019

China has a vast army of experienced, often elderly, individual stock market investors. They are often prone to overexcitement and making impulsive decisions. Photo: EPA
Companies

Is Star Market, Xi Jinping’s pet project to boost tech fundraising, just another casino for excitable stock market punters?

  • Many small investors who chased early gains came unstuck when the frenzied rally that sent the shares skyrocketing ran out of steam
  • After a week of unrestricted trading, strict limits on share-price movements kick in next week for the tech innovation board
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Daniel Ren  

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 9:45pm, 27 Jul, 2019

China has a vast army of experienced, often elderly, individual stock market investors. They are often prone to overexcitement and making impulsive decisions. Photo: EPA
