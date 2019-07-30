Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong, China stocks off to upbeat start as US-China trade talks get under way
- Jinxin Fertility soars on new coverage by Citi, Morgan Stanley
- Protests hurting sales at Watsons
Bull statues outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange building in the Futian District, Shenzhen. Photo: Roy Issa
Topic | Stocks Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.