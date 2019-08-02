Channels

Trade show organisers are concerned that prolonged civil protests will put a damper on visitor numbers at upcoming events this autumn. Protesters at the convention centre in Wan Chai march during an animation, comics and games expo on July 28, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s trade show organisers hope the ‘city under siege’ image won’t damage visitor numbers this autumn, or next year

  • Organisers hope for calm by the time Hong Kong’s trade show and exhibition calendar kicks into high gear in September
  • Economic impact from weeks of unresolved protests may materialise in coming quarters, or even next year, when overseas visitors gauge Hong Kong’s appeal
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Daryl Choo  

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 7:30am, 2 Aug, 2019

