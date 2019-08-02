Channels

Mainland Chinese traders currently cannot access Hong Kong’s dual-share structured listed firms. Photo: EPA
Chinese stock exchanges seek public feedback on allowing mainland investors to buy shares in Hong Kong’s dual-class structured companies

  • They will collect public feedback on the idea of including companies with weighted-voting rights in the stock connect programmes
  • The move would allow mainland investors to trade shares in the likes of smartphone giant Xiaomi and online food-delivery operator Meituan
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 9:40pm, 2 Aug, 2019

China has a vast army of experienced, often elderly, individual stock market investors. They are often prone to overexcitement and making impulsive decisions. Photo: EPA
Companies

Is Star Market, Xi Jinping’s pet project to boost tech fundraising, just another casino for excitable stock market punters?

  • Many small investors who chased early gains came unstuck when the frenzied rally that sent the shares skyrocketing ran out of steam
  • After a week of unrestricted trading, strict limits on share-price movements kick in next week for the tech innovation board
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Daniel Ren  

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 11:17am, 30 Jul, 2019

China has a vast army of experienced, often elderly, individual stock market investors. They are often prone to overexcitement and making impulsive decisions. Photo: EPA
