Mainland Chinese traders currently cannot access Hong Kong’s dual-share structured listed firms. Photo: EPA
Chinese stock exchanges seek public feedback on allowing mainland investors to buy shares in Hong Kong’s dual-class structured companies
- They will collect public feedback on the idea of including companies with weighted-voting rights in the stock connect programmes
- The move would allow mainland investors to trade shares in the likes of smartphone giant Xiaomi and online food-delivery operator Meituan
Topic | Stocks
Mainland Chinese traders currently cannot access Hong Kong’s dual-share structured listed firms. Photo: EPA
China has a vast army of experienced, often elderly, individual stock market investors. They are often prone to overexcitement and making impulsive decisions. Photo: EPA
Is Star Market, Xi Jinping’s pet project to boost tech fundraising, just another casino for excitable stock market punters?
- Many small investors who chased early gains came unstuck when the frenzied rally that sent the shares skyrocketing ran out of steam
- After a week of unrestricted trading, strict limits on share-price movements kick in next week for the tech innovation board
Topic | China stock market
China has a vast army of experienced, often elderly, individual stock market investors. They are often prone to overexcitement and making impulsive decisions. Photo: EPA