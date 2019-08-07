Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Remain bullish on China, Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio says

  • Markets braced for volatility, with Asian equities set for a mixed start
  • Hong Kong could be in line for more losses
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 10:24am, 7 Aug, 2019

Topic |   Stocks
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 10:24am, 7 Aug, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.