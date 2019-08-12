Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Cathay shares at 10-year low on China aviation warning
- Cathay Pacific stock declines to HK$9.89, its lowest level since June 2009, in morning trading
- Fears trade war will trigger US recession are growing: Goldman
SUBSCRIBE TO BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.