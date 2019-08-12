Hong Kong stocks ended Monday’s trade 0.44 per cent lower at 25,824.72, the lowest closing level for the Hang Seng Index since January. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks sink to lowest level since January; Swire Pacific thuds to more than one year low
- The Hang Seng Index dropped to its lowest level since January on Monday, ending the day 0.44 per cent down at 25,824.72
- Swire Pacific drops 6.2 per cent, weighed by concerns over Cathay Pacific route access to mainland China
