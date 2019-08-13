Channels

Stocks blog: Asian stocks set to follow declines in US, open lower

  • Hong Kong futures are down 1.02 per cent to 25,300, while the China A50 futures are up 1.93 per cent to 13,238.60
  • Smartphone components maker Sunny Optical and WH Group, world’s largest pork producer, among firms reporting earnings on Tuesday

 

 

 

Updated: 10:04am, 13 Aug, 2019

