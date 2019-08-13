Advertisement
Stocks blog: Asian stocks set to follow declines in US, open lower
- Hong Kong futures are down 1.02 per cent to 25,300, while the China A50 futures are up 1.93 per cent to 13,238.60
- Smartphone components maker Sunny Optical and WH Group, world’s largest pork producer, among firms reporting earnings on Tuesday
