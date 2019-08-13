Travellers attempting to navigate through the crowd of anti-government protestors at the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok on 13 August 2019. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hang Seng Index drops to lowest level since January as a second day of disruptions at Hong Kong’s airport roil sentiments
- Hang Seng Index closed 2.1 per cent down at 25,291.28, hitting its lowest level since January 3
- Cathay Pacific Airways fell 2.6 per cent to HK$9.55, extending its declines after falling to a 10-year low yesterday, as the Hong Kong airport cancelled most flights for a second day after thousands of protesters laid siege to facilities
A passenger furious at the disruption tries to get through the mass of protesters in her path at Hong Kong airport’s departures. Photo: Sam Tsang
Anti-government protesters severely disrupt Hong Kong International Airport for second day
- Demonstrators descend on departures hall on Tuesday afternoon as airport tries to recover from crippling impact of Monday’s mass sit-in
- Angry confrontations between travellers and protesters blocking their path
