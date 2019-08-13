Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Travellers attempting to navigate through the crowd of anti-government protestors at the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok on 13 August 2019. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Markets

Hang Seng Index drops to lowest level since January as a second day of disruptions at Hong Kong’s airport roil sentiments

  • Hang Seng Index closed 2.1 per cent down at 25,291.28, hitting its lowest level since January 3
  • Cathay Pacific Airways fell 2.6 per cent to HK$9.55, extending its declines after falling to a 10-year low yesterday, as the Hong Kong airport cancelled most flights for a second day after thousands of protesters laid siege to facilities
Topic |   Stocks
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 6:52pm, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Travellers attempting to navigate through the crowd of anti-government protestors at the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok on 13 August 2019. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
A passenger furious at the disruption tries to get through the mass of protesters in her path at Hong Kong airport’s departures. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Anti-government protesters severely disrupt Hong Kong International Airport for second day

  • Demonstrators descend on departures hall on Tuesday afternoon as airport tries to recover from crippling impact of Monday’s mass sit-in
  • Angry confrontations between travellers and protesters blocking their path
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Rachel Yeo  

Athena Chan  

Updated: 6:50pm, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A passenger furious at the disruption tries to get through the mass of protesters in her path at Hong Kong airport’s departures. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.