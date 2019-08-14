Channels

Stocks blog: Markets expected to rally as Trump delays some tariffs

  • The S&P 500 rose 1.48 per cent, the Nasdaq was up 1.95 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.48 per cent overnight 
  • China to release July industrial production, retail sales and property investment data
Louise Moon  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 9:25am, 14 Aug, 2019

