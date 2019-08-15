Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese investors monitor stock prices in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Markets

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong property and telecom stocks shoot up despite overall sense of caution in markets

  • Cathay Pacific closes up 5.7 per cent – its second day of gains
  • Telecoms rise 6.25 per cent on the Hang Seng, led by China Unicom
Topic |   China stock market
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 7:14pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese investors monitor stock prices in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Cathay Pacific Airways’ handover of crew details ‘satisfies mainland Chinese regulator’

  • CAAC official says submission meets warning requirements
  • Hong Kong’s flagship carrier has come under pressure from the body, which banned any crew involved in illegal protests from mainland skies
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 4:05pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.