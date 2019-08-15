Chinese investors monitor stock prices in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong property and telecom stocks shoot up despite overall sense of caution in markets
- Cathay Pacific closes up 5.7 per cent – its second day of gains
- Telecoms rise 6.25 per cent on the Hang Seng, led by China Unicom
Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific Airways’ handover of crew details ‘satisfies mainland Chinese regulator’
- CAAC official says submission meets warning requirements
- Hong Kong’s flagship carrier has come under pressure from the body, which banned any crew involved in illegal protests from mainland skies
