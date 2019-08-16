Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks blog: Hong Kong, mainland China stocks follow US peers, open mixed

  • Tsingtao shares likely to reach highest daily gains since January on first-half net income, revenue
  • Rare earths stocks rise again amid heightened trade war concerns 
SCMP

Louise Moon  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 11:48am, 16 Aug, 2019

Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Louise Moon  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 11:48am, 16 Aug, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.