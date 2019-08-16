Advertisement
Stocks blog: Hong Kong, mainland China stocks follow US peers, open mixed
- Tsingtao shares likely to reach highest daily gains since January on first-half net income, revenue
- Rare earths stocks rise again amid heightened trade war concerns
