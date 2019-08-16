The Hang Seng Index plunged by as much as 3.1 per cent on August 5, 2019, its biggest intraday percentage decline in three months. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
China’s investors are piling into Hong Kong shares via Stock Connect channel in the longest shopping spree in 18 months
- Chinese investors buy Hong Kong shares for 21 straight days, the longest such streak since February 2018
- Hong Kong stocks, the cheapest in Asia, trade at the lowest level against mainland equities in one and a half years
