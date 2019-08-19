Channels

Tencent Holdings was one of the day’s best performing blue chips after Beijing announced plans to reform Shenzhen and develop the technology hub where the company is based. Photo: Simon Song
Markets

Hong Kong, China markets gain most in about two months as trade progress, Shenzhen plan boost sentiment

  • Shares of companies from Shenzhen, including Tencent Holdings, make decent gains
  • Trump’s comment on progress in trade negotiations with China cheers investors
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 6:13pm, 19 Aug, 2019

The Hang Seng Index plunged by as much as 3.1 per cent on August 5, 2019, its biggest intraday percentage decline in three months. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
Markets

China’s investors are piling into Hong Kong shares via Stock Connect channel in the longest shopping spree in 18 months

  • Chinese investors buy Hong Kong shares for 21 straight days, the longest such streak since February 2018
  • Hong Kong stocks, the cheapest in Asia, trade at the lowest level against mainland equities in one and a half years
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 11:01pm, 16 Aug, 2019

