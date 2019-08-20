Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hang Seng Index fluctuated between losses and gains on Tuesday, before ending 0.2 lower. Photo: Bloomberg
Markets

Hong Kong, China markets struggle for direction as four-day winning run ends

  • Financials and property developers lead the decline on bleak industry outlook
  • Smartphone component suppliers and drug makers shoot up
Topic |   A-shares
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 6:15pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hang Seng Index fluctuated between losses and gains on Tuesday, before ending 0.2 lower. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thousands of demonstrators overwhelm the Hong Kong International Airport on August 12, 2019. Cathay Pacific found itself sucked into protest fallout. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Should investors get back on Cathay Pacific’s bumpy flight as protest storm sets off a wild ride for its stock?

  • Cathay finds its brand hurt among all-important Chinese travellers
  • Overall, analysts are bullish on Hong Kong flagship carrier’s future
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 5:09pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thousands of demonstrators overwhelm the Hong Kong International Airport on August 12, 2019. Cathay Pacific found itself sucked into protest fallout. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.