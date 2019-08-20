The Hang Seng Index fluctuated between losses and gains on Tuesday, before ending 0.2 lower. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong, China markets struggle for direction as four-day winning run ends
- Financials and property developers lead the decline on bleak industry outlook
- Smartphone component suppliers and drug makers shoot up
Topic | A-shares
Thousands of demonstrators overwhelm the Hong Kong International Airport on August 12, 2019. Cathay Pacific found itself sucked into protest fallout. Photo: Felix Wong
Should investors get back on Cathay Pacific’s bumpy flight as protest storm sets off a wild ride for its stock?
- Cathay finds its brand hurt among all-important Chinese travellers
- Overall, analysts are bullish on Hong Kong flagship carrier’s future
Topic | Cathay Pacific
