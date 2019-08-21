Channels

Central district in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Severe China economic downturn could put Asian banks at risk, Fitch warns

  • Fitch looked at what would happen if Trump launched another 25 per cent tariff on Chinese goods – it wasn’t pretty
  • A big slowdown in China would result in even slower growth in Hong Kong, Singapore, Fitch says
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 3:42pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Central district in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: AP
Are Hong Kong’s protests crushing the city’s role in China’s Greater Bay Area plan?

  • Greater flow of people, capital and goods across southern China would improve competition and bolster growth as trade war continues to bite
  • To narrow gap with Hong Kong, Beijing has introduced preferential policies for taxation and foreign investment this year
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:16am, 21 Aug, 2019

The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: AP
