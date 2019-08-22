Dark clouds are hovering over Hong Kong’s economy in the form of bleak corporate earnings outlook and ongoing social unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hang Seng Index takes a hit from bleak earnings outlook as investors worry over impact of protests on economy
- On the mainland investors seek refuge in consumer stocks, sending liquor maker Kweichow Moutai above 1,100 yuan for the first time
- Utilities, property and consumer staples take a hit in Hong Kong
Topic | China stock market
Dark clouds are hovering over Hong Kong’s economy in the form of bleak corporate earnings outlook and ongoing social unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters march against the skyline of Hong Kong island on July 7, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s stockbrokers face a bleak second half as job cuts loom amid shrinking trading volume and dwindling fundraising plans
- The average daily turnover of the stock market shrank 23 per cent in July from last year to HK$68.7 billion (US$8.76 billion), while IPO also fell this year
- The total commission income for the industry was down by about HK$40 million in June and July compared with a year earlier, brokers estimate
Topic | HKEX
Protesters march against the skyline of Hong Kong island on July 7, 2019. Photo: AP