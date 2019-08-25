People walk past a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Beijing on April 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters
What bargains? China’s cheapest stocks are valuation trap as banks lose margin protection
- China’s move to set lending rates in reference to borrowing costs on money market will narrow banks’ net interest margins, investors and analysts say
- Worsening earnings outlook outweighs banks’ valuations, the cheapest among all sectors
China changes the way bank loan rates are set, with HSBC left out of rate-setting club
- Chinese central bank selects 18 lenders, including two foreign ones, to submit monthly rates that will be used to determine benchmark
- People’s Bank of China says it will lower financing costs for corporate and individual borrowers
