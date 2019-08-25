Channels

People walk past a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Beijing on April 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters
What bargains? China’s cheapest stocks are valuation trap as banks lose margin protection

  • China’s move to set lending rates in reference to borrowing costs on money market will narrow banks’ net interest margins, investors and analysts say
  • Worsening earnings outlook outweighs banks’ valuations, the cheapest among all sectors
Topic |   China economy
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 12:17pm, 25 Aug, 2019

The central bank will calculate the average of those rates and publish it at 9.30am on the 20th of every month, starting from Tuesday, as the benchmark rate for the whole banking industry to follow. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China changes the way bank loan rates are set, with HSBC left out of rate-setting club

  • Chinese central bank selects 18 lenders, including two foreign ones, to submit monthly rates that will be used to determine benchmark
  • People’s Bank of China says it will lower financing costs for corporate and individual borrowers
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 5:35pm, 19 Aug, 2019

