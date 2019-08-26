Containers are piled up at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. Photo: Associated Press
Citing ‘political uncertainty’ UBS shifts to underweight equity position as US-China trade war escalates further
- US can avoid a recession in 2020, helped by Fed easing, consumer spending, UBS CIO Mark Haefele says
- Downside risks increasing for the global economy and markets, Haefele says
Topic | US-China trade war
China is the world’s biggest producer of rare earths. Photo: Reuters
China’s rare earth magnet exports to US rise despite trade war threats
- Chinese producers have threatened to restrict sales to the United States but last months customs data shows sales to the US increased last month
Topic | Rare Earths
