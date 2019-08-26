Channels

Containers are piled up at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. Photo: Associated Press
Citing ‘political uncertainty’ UBS shifts to underweight equity position as US-China trade war escalates further

  • US can avoid a recession in 2020, helped by Fed easing, consumer spending, UBS CIO Mark Haefele says
  • Downside risks increasing for the global economy and markets, Haefele says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 12:53pm, 26 Aug, 2019

China is the world’s biggest producer of rare earths. Photo: Reuters
China’s rare earth magnet exports to US rise despite trade war threats

  • Chinese producers have threatened to restrict sales to the United States but last months customs data shows sales to the US increased last month
Topic |   Rare Earths
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:09pm, 25 Aug, 2019

