Stocks Blog: Anta Sports, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical jump, while China shares get boost from Trump U-turn on trade

  • Yuan to weaken to 7.5, says BoA-Merrill Lynch Global Research
  • Profits at China’s large industrial firms bounced back in July
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Updated: 11:43am, 27 Aug, 2019

The bull sculpture in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Georgina Lee  

