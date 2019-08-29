A man walk past the various trademarks of carmakers at a car market in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Beaten down car stocks to rev up as Chinese policymakers take steps to boost dwindling sales
- The State Council, China’s cabinet, rolled out plans to spur car buying as part of a drive to bolster consumption amid an economic slowdown
- An index of Chinese car stocks has climbed 2.8 per cent this week and is on track for the best weekly performance since July
Topic | Autos
Elon Musk and Jack Ma face off over AI at the 2019 Shanghai WAIC. Photo: SCMP
AI face-off: Alibaba’s Jack Ma sees new human chapter while Tesla’s Elon Musk frets about machine control
- Shanghai AI conference has attracted executives from nearly 300 companies including US firms Intel, IBM, Microsoft and Qualcomm
- Ma is mainly an AI optimist, whereas Musk has sounded several warnings on the topic
Topic | Artificial intelligence
