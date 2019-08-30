Channels

Stocks Blog: Trade war twists continue as Hong Kong heads for second month of losses

  • Hang Seng opens 1.2 per cent higher; Shanghai up 0.6 per cent
  • Commodities broker Nanhua Futures skyrockets on Shanghai debut
     
Updated: 10:53am, 30 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong stocks are heading for a second straight of losses. Photo: AFP
