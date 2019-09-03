LIVE
Stocks Blog: Concerns about trade talks, protests likely to continue to weigh on Hang Seng
- Protests could be 'catastrophic' for Hong Kong's economy, says chief of China Travel
- City leader Carrie Lam says she'd like to quit and her room for doing anything is 'very, very, very limited,' according to tape Reuters obtained
An employee arranges gold bangles at a Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group store in Hong Kong. Luxury purchases are way down as protests depress tourism. Photo: Bloomberg
