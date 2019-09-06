Advertisement
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong, China stocks gaining after big rally in US markets
- Bossini (592 HK) said it expects to post a net loss of around HK$139 million for the 12 months to June 30
- GF Securities (1776 HK) records a 37 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit
Topic | Stocks Blog
