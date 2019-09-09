The Baishui Glacier No.1 on Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the southern province of Yunnan in China, one of the fastest melting glaciers in the world. Climate change is becoming increasingly important in investment decisions. Photo: AP
Index compiler MSCI buys Zurich-based climate research firm to evaluate global-warming risks for investors
- MSCI is buying Carbon Delta and will unveil a new metric to help investors understand the impact of climate change on their investment
