People walk out of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong offices in the Central district of Hong Kong. Equities on the Hong Kong stock exchange have taken a hit in the past few sessions. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks take a beating for a sixth day while China stocks snap a three-day rally
- AAC Technologies and Sunny Optical were the biggest losers as investors resort to profit-taking
Topic | Stocks
People walk out of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong offices in the Central district of Hong Kong. Equities on the Hong Kong stock exchange have taken a hit in the past few sessions. Photo: AFP