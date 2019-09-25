Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong, China stocks to follow US equities south?
- Overnight in US markets, the S&P 500 losses 0.8 per cent, the Nasdaq drops 1.46 per cent and the Dow Industrials eases 0.5 per cent
- Hong Kong futures are 0.6 per cent lower, while the FTSE China A50 futures have climbed 0.4 per cent
Topic | Stocks Blog
SUBSCRIBE TO BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.