Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Heavyweights lift Hang Seng into positive territory, US delisting fears weigh on Chinese stocks

  • Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, China Unicom and PetroChina lift Hang Seng Index
  • ChiNext index, Shanghai Composite Index weighed down by Chinese technology companies
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 2:04pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 2:04pm, 30 Sep, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.