Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hong Kong protests have taken their toll on the city’s economy, as well as corporate earnings. Photo: Felix Wong
Markets

Hong Kong stocks world’s worst performers in third quarter, as investors lose ‘patience and confidence’ amid protests, trade war

  • Hang Seng Index drops 8.6 per cent in third quarter
  • Politics ‘a core factor’ weighing on Hong Kong stock market, asset manager says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 8:52am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong protests have taken their toll on the city’s economy, as well as corporate earnings. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters hurl petrol bombs and other objects at the Central Government Offices in Tamar as they hold another rally and march in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
China Business

Hong Kong stocks drop most in three weeks, weighed down by protests, weak China data

  • Demonstrators continued to battle with police over the weekend, setting fire at entrance to subway station in Wan Chai and forcing closures of shops
  • China’s industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all fell short of estimates in August
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:05pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters hurl petrol bombs and other objects at the Central Government Offices in Tamar as they hold another rally and march in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.