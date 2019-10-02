The Hong Kong protests have taken their toll on the city’s economy, as well as corporate earnings. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks world’s worst performers in third quarter, as investors lose ‘patience and confidence’ amid protests, trade war
- Hang Seng Index drops 8.6 per cent in third quarter
- Politics ‘a core factor’ weighing on Hong Kong stock market, asset manager says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters hurl petrol bombs and other objects at the Central Government Offices in Tamar as they hold another rally and march in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks drop most in three weeks, weighed down by protests, weak China data
- Demonstrators continued to battle with police over the weekend, setting fire at entrance to subway station in Wan Chai and forcing closures of shops
- China’s industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all fell short of estimates in August
Topic | Hang Seng Index
