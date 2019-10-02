Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Mainland banks trade lower in step with Hong Kong market
- Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agriculture Bank of China all down in Hong Kong
- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC rises 4.4 per cent on Wednesday, 9.3 per cent since Monday trading debut
Topic | Stocks Blog
SUBSCRIBE TO BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.