Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: CNOOC, MTR, Hong Kong property developers weigh on Hang Seng
- Daiwa anticipates oil price weakness, slashes rating for CNOOC
- Hang Seng Index is down by 0.6 per cent to 25,887.3
Topic | Stocks Blog
SUBSCRIBE TO BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.