Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing jumps as it backs away from bid for London Stock Exchange

  • MTR, Sa Sa, Chow Sang Sang and Chow Tai Fook trading down after violence over past four days
  • Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite gain in early trading
SCMP

Martin Choi  

Deb Price  

Updated: 11:19am, 8 Oct, 2019

Sha Tin Wai station is vandalised on Monday evening. Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Martin Choi  

Deb Price  

Updated: 11:19am, 8 Oct, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.