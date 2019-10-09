Trading in Changsheng’s shares has been suspended since March 5. Photo: Reuters
Chinese drug maker Changsheng Bio-technology, guilty of tampering vaccine data and making ineffective drugs, to be delisted under new rules
- Company found to have falsified production and inspection data, and to have made ineffective vaccines in July last year
- Shares will trade for a final 30 trading days before stock is officially expelled on November 26
Topic | China stock market
Trading in Changsheng’s shares has been suspended since March 5. Photo: Reuters