Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Will US-China trade talks be a bust or result in a surprise mini deal?

  • LH Group to close three restaurants, citing poor business environment
  • Fosun reports strong business performance during 'Golden Week'
SCMP

Martin Choi  

Deb Price  

Updated: 10:22am, 10 Oct, 2019

A pedestrian walks past the Bund Bull statue in Shanghai on October 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
SCMP

Martin Choi  

Deb Price  

Updated: 10:22am, 10 Oct, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.