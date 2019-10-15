Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Hong Kong releases HK$300 billion to boost economy, Lens Technology, pork producers gain

  • German eye clinic EuroEyes surges on Hong Kong debut

  • Chinese consumer inflation spirals to 3 per cent, driven by pork prices
     

SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Anthony Richardson  

Updated: 11:28am, 15 Oct, 2019

Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Anthony Richardson  

Updated: 11:28am, 15 Oct, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.