Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: All eyes on Chinese economic data; Citic Bank profit rises

  • China Citic Bank posted a 12.3 per cent rise in 3Q profit 
  • Analysts forecast China GDP growth to slow to 6.1 per cent
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Anthony Richardson  

Updated: 9:09am, 18 Oct, 2019

Analysts see China's economic growth slowing as the trade war with the US continues. Photo: AFP<img src="https://cdn.i-scmp.com/sites/default/files/styles/660x385/public/d8/images/2019/10/18/tradewar.jpg?itok=5VnFxfWJ" width="660" height="385" alt="" title="Analysts see China&#39;s economic growth slowing as the trade war with the US continues. Photo: AFP" data-style-type="default" data-writer="Staff" class="image-660x385 caption" data-insert-type="image" data-entity-type="file" data-entity-uuid="insert-660x385-0f7ec43f-293f-4f40-9fc5-59212cbe5937" />
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Anthony Richardson  

Updated: 9:09am, 18 Oct, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.