Analysts see China's economic growth slowing as the trade war with the US continues. Photo: AFP<img src="https://cdn.i-scmp.com/sites/default/files/styles/660x385/public/d8/images/2019/10/18/tradewar.jpg?itok=5VnFxfWJ" width="660" height="385" alt="" title="Analysts see China's economic growth slowing as the trade war with the US continues. Photo: AFP" data-style-type="default" data-writer="Staff" class="image-660x385 caption" data-insert-type="image" data-entity-type="file" data-entity-uuid="insert-660x385-0f7ec43f-293f-4f40-9fc5-59212cbe5937" />